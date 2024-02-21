(Bloomberg) -- Citadel has recruited several new fixed income and macro traders for its London, Paris and New York offices.

Hugues de Murard joins the $58 billion hedge fund firm from ExodusPoint Capital Management, where according to his LinkedIn profile he was a fixed income trader. The money manager, who will be starting as a relative value trader for Citadel in Paris later this year, previously held positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Societe Generale SA.

Former Bluecrest Capital trader Utkarsh Narayan is due to start in the first quarter of next year as a relative value trader in London, while Vladimir Aleksic joined in London this week from JPMorgan as an associate portfolio manager in systematic rates trading.

Kasper Christoffersen is also set to join Citadel as a systematic macro portfolio manager in New York later this year, having worked for hedge fund peer Brevan Howard.

A Citadel spokesperson, Matt Scully, confirmed the hires. They will all be part of Edwin Lin’s team — Lin is Citadel’s head of fixed income and macro.

Brevan Howard declined to comment, while JPMorgan, Bluecrest and ExodusPoint did not immediately respond to a request for comment. None of the new hires immediately responded to a request for comment.

Citadel also recently brought on Sam Finkelstein, who started at the firm this week. Having spent 23 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., most recently as head and chief investment officer of fixed income and liquidity solutions, Finkelstein will now run Citadel’s newly-created Macro Portfolio Manager Development program alongside his role as a senior portfolio manager. The program is set to mirror similar existing initiatives across the business.

Multistrategy hedge funds are locked in a fierce battle to attract and retain talent, faced with growing demand from investors for the consistent returns they offer. Citadel made $8.1 billion for clients last year after fees, according to estimates by LCH Investments, putting Ken Griffin’s firm among the industry’s top performers. Citadel’s flagship fund gained 15.3% last year.

(Updates with fund return in last paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to remove a sell-side reference in the penultimate paragraph.)

