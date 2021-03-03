(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel has hired Zachariah Barratt, the former head of corporate credit trading at Apollo Global Management Inc.

Barratt will join the hedge fund’s Global Credit business as a portfolio manager in New York and report to Pablo Salame, who heads the division. The unit has also hired Chris Scarpelli from Rose Grove Capital Management.

A spokeswoman for Citadel confirmed the appointments.

Apollo partners Chris LaHoud and James Vanek will take over Barratt’s former role, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t public. An Apollo spokesperson declined to comment.

Since joining Citadel in 2019, Salame, one of Wall Street’s most prominent trading executives, has expanded the credit team amid a hiring spree at the firm. He last week hired Prakash Narayanan from CQS, who was one of Michael Hintze’s top performers. David Casner joined from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last year as head of convertible bonds and equity volatility.

Barratt joined Apollo in 2015 and was previously a managing director of high yield credit at Bank of America Corp.

While Citadel doesn’t run a separate credit fund, the strategy contributes to the firm’s flagship multi-strategy hedge fund which rose 24.4% last year.

(Updates with Apollo appointments in 4th paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.