Citadel's Aptigon Stock Unit to Close and Its Head Is Leaving

(Bloomberg) -- Citadel’s Aptigon stock unit is closing and its head, Eric Felder, is leaving, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Felder was named a year ago to run the group and he’s departing Thursday, said the person who asked not to be identified. Most of the money managers at Aptigon will join Citadel’s other equity units including Citadel Global Equities, Surveyor Capital and Ashler Capital, said the person.

Felder joined Chicago-based Citadel in 2017 from hedge fund Magnetar Capital Partners to start a group called Fundamental Strategies, which was folded into other groups earlier this year.

Last year, he took the helm of Aptigon in a shake-up of the unit. He also ran the global credit business and those managers will temporarily report to Citadel founder Ken Griffin.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

