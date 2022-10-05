(Bloomberg) -- Citadel’s four hedge funds all generated double-digit returns this year, according to people familiar with the matter, outshining peers in turbulent markets.

The company’s flagship Wellington multi-strategy fund returned 2.5% in September, bringing year-to-date performance to about 29%, the people said, asking not to be named because the information is private.

Ken Griffin’s firm saw its Global Fixed Income fund climb 1.3% last month, bringing this year’s return to about 24%, the people said. Its Tactical Trading fund climbed 2.4% in September, driven by fundamental long-short and quantitative equity strategies, taking this year’s gain to 21%, they added.

Citadel Equities rose 2.5% in September, with year-to-date performance reaching about 17%, they added.

The company declined to comment in an emailed statement.

In a year of market turmoil, Citadel has navigated choppy waters to deliver investment returns that beat rivals. A Eurekahedge Pte index that tracks hedge funds globally has lost 5.7% this year, heading for its worst annual performance since 2008, according to preliminary data through September.

The MSCI World Index of stocks has tumbled 22% this year and bonds have also slumped as central banks raised interest rates to combat inflation, raising the risk of a global recession.

