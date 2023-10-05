(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong has invited a list of top executives for a summit in early November, including the hedge fund heavyweight Ken Griffin and the top bosses at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, as the city attempts to shore up its status as a global financial hub.

The city expects as many as 300 leaders, including 90 chief executive officers and chairmen, from top financial groups to attend. Among those slated to speak at the two-day event on Nov. 7-8 are Goldman’s David Solomon, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman and Citadel founder Griffin, according to a Hong Kong Monetary Authority press release on Friday.

Chinese regulators are also expected to attend. Chief Executive John Lee, who is under US sanctions for his role in Hong Kong’s crackdown on civil liberties, is among the keynote speakers.

The de-facto central bank is organizing the second edition of the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit at a time when Hong Kong is grappling with challenges from geopolitical tension, a slumping market and weak economy. It’s competing with other Asia financial hubs including Singapore following a talent drain after years of Covid lockdowns and Beijing’s tightening control.

Big banks have been slashing jobs in the city as part of global cuts amid a dearth in dealmaking.

Other attendees include leaders from Bridgewater Associates LP, Deutsche Bank AG, Schroders Plc, Apollo Global Management Inc., Blackstone Inc., Amundi SA and HSBC Holdings Plc.

The number of attendees is expected to grow by as much as a fifth compared with last year. The people will join a welcome dinner at the Palace Museum and a two-day conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Hong Kong waterfront.

