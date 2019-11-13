(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin promoted James Yeh to president and co-chief investment officer at Citadel, tapping a longtime partner to help run the fast-growing hedge fund firm alongside him.

Yeh, 53, has been a key player at Citadel since he joined the Chicago-based firm in 1993 as one of its first employees. In his new role, announced on Wednesday, he will run the Global Quantitative Strategies business as well as the global fixed income and macro unit.

Griffin is tapping a co-leader as he has grown hedge fund assets to more than $32 billion, built his trading execution platform, and raised his public profile. He’s made headlines by spending his wealth through philanthropy and record-setting real estate purchases.

“James has been a phenomenal contributor to Citadel’s success for nearly three decades,” Griffin, 51, said in an emailed statement. “Much of our success can be attributed to James’ efforts.”

At different times in his career at the $32 billion firm, Yeh, a Ph.D. physicist, helped build the firm’s statistical arbitrage business, led Citadel Global Equities and helped found its quant business, which he ran until April. He retired in 2013 but returned four years later.

As part of his new role, Yeh will also run the analytics that support research for Citadel’s equity businesses.

The announcement comes on the back of several big changes at Citadel, which has tripled in assets over the last decade.

In October, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trader Pablo Salame was named head of the firm’s credit business. A month prior, Griffin merged the macro and fixed-income businesses, and earlier this year he shuttered one of its equity units.

In April, Yeh was replaced in his role overseeing the quant business with Navneet Arora. The firm said at the time that Yeh would continue on as a senior adviser to Griffin.

Citadel’s flagship hedge fund is beating its biggest multi-strategy rivals this year, with its Wellington fund gaining 15.2% through October, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm’s Tactical Trading fund has risen 17.2% over the period. A Citadel spokesman declined to comment on the returns.

