(Bloomberg) -- Citadel founder Ken Griffin sees one side effect of years of working from home: companies may find it easier to fire people.

“What worries me in a hybrid work environment or work-from-home environment, the cultural or social contract that holds people together in a company is unquestionably weaker,” Griffin said Tuesday in a wide-ranging interview at his firm’s inaugural global macro conference in Miami. “That worries me in terms of willingness of corporate America to make cuts in the workforce.”

Griffin called that dynamic one “wild card” when trying to predict how high the unemployment rate will climb as the impact of the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening hits the economy. The hedge fund founder said he expects that rate to climb into the “low 4s” next year from the current 3.9%, but said some companies may cut more than expected.

“We have all read about companies that are firing thousands of people on Zoom calls,” Griffin said. “There is no sense of ‘That is Jane who has worked down the hall from me for years. I will go the extra distance to try to keep Jane here. Here is the email to all, here is the video conference with a bunch of people, goodbye.’”

