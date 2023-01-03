(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel hired Blackstone Inc. alum Rakesh Kumar as head of equity capital markets at its Surveyor Capital unit.

Kumar, a portfolio manager, will report to Phillip Lee, who runs Surveyor. His hire follows the September departure of Andrew Liebeskind, who as one of the industry’s more prominent block traders, was among more than a dozen executives whose communications were scrutinized as part of sweeping US probe into how Wall Street firms handle such trades.

Kumar resigned as head of trading at Blackstone Alternative Asset Management’s special-situations investing group in early 2022 for a role at Point72 Asset Management, Bloomberg reported at the time.

A Citadel spokesman confirmed Kumar’s appointment and declined to comment further. A Point72 representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

