(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks bracing for more regulation are facing an increasing threat from electronic market-making firms able to capitalize on their pullback in fixed-income trading, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s chief executive officer said.

“From my perspective, you’re going to have more of the Citadel Securities of the world and ecosystem entering into these markets,” Billy Hult said Tuesday at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference.

Delivering a fresh challenge to Wall Street banks in their own backyard, electronic trading firms including Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities started making markets in corporate credit and other fixed-income products.

“Their arrival into credit is real and meaningful, and you’re going to see more imitators” entering the market, Hult said. The banks, in turn, will need to “do more with less” by becoming more proactive and efficient in their existing trading businesses, he said.

Electronic market-makers and high-frequency traders are expanding their presence in the so-called interdealer business as big banks have pulled back amid post-crisis regulations. The firms can route fixed-income orders through platforms such as Tradeweb and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, offers its own fixed-income trading services. The proposed Basel III Endgame rules could push that trend even further as banks have to respond by retreating from certain businesses as their capital requirements increase.

While electronic trading has long transformed the equity landscape, corporate-bond investors have historically transacted over the phone, and retail access has lagged that of equities. That could change as new entrants move into the marketplace, according to Hult.

“My instinct is, those are very good trends for the electronification of it all,” he said. “We’re going to feel good about our ability to partner with the banks around how to work with them to get more streamlined around that type of activity,” Hult added, referring to his own firm’s potential involvement.

Read More: Citadel Securities Is Muscling Its Way Into Credit Market-Making

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.