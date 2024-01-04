(Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities has made a series of senior hires in Paris and London, building out its European government bond and sterling rates businesses.

In Paris, Stefan Boyce is expected to join the market-making giant in the next few weeks from Bank of America Corp. as head of euro swaps trading, according to people familiar with the matter. Laury Zhou moved from BNP Paribas SA to be a euro interest rates swap trader late last year, one of the people said, requesting anonymity discussing private matters.

Citadel Securities will also soon employ Sergio Colantuono from Nomura Holdings Inc. as head of its European rates trading team, as well as EGB rates trader Nicolas Jacques from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the people said.

In London, the firm recently hired Ioana Scripcaru from BNP Paribas to head its sterling trading business, while Alexander Melph joined from HSBC Holdings Plc as a sterling trader, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Both started late last year.

Spokespeople for Citadel Securities, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Nomura declined to comment. None of the other institutions or people returned requests for comment.

The market-making business founded by Ken Griffin has been growing in fixed income beyond its core US treasuries business. Last year, global head of fixed income Shyam Rajan pushed the firm’s credit-trading unit, hiring traders, sales representatives and analysts from some of Wall Street’s biggest names.

The firm’s new Paris hires underline the city’s attractiveness as a European trading hub in the wake of Brexit. Citadel Securities and Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel announced plans to open a local office in late 2020, and were later joined by Millennium Management and ExodusPoint Capital Management in the hunt for local talent.

Across Europe, Citadel Securities employs about 250 people, one of the people said.

