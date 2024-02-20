(Bloomberg) -- Two senior employees on Citadel Securities’s index arbitrage team have left the firm, said people familiar with the matter.

Francois Jeulin, Hong Kong-based global head of the team, departed after eight years at the firm, the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. Sam Zoghaib, quant research lead for index arbitrage, also left, according to one of the people and regulatory data.

Joining Citadel Securities in 2015, Jeulin was one of the longest-serving employees in the Hong Kong office till his resignation, according to registry filings. He was a managing director at Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale SA earlier in his career.

Index arbitragers seek to profit from the temporary deviations of such benchmarks from normal trading patterns — for example, by trying to capture the pricing gaps between indexes and futures contracts or baskets of stocks.

Jeulin did not reply to a message via LinkedIn seeking comment on his future plans. Zoghaib, who joined in 2016, didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. Citadel declined to comment via an emailed statement.

