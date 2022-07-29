(Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities LLC lost its case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission over a market order type from IEX Group Inc., after arguing the SEC botched its approval.

A trio of federal judges in Washington on Friday upheld the regulator’s decision on the order type, D-Limit, which features a 350-microsecond delay meant to reduce the advantage of high-frequency traders. The electronic trading firm founded by billionaire Ken Griffin argued that D-Limit hurts investors by delaying their orders and that the SEC approval process broke the laws and rules that govern it.

The ruling is a notable victory for IEX, the stock exchange operator of “Flash Boys” fame, and a blow to Citadel Securities, which profits from small differences between the bid and ask prices in a trade. IEX, which markets itself as a champion of fairness in pricing for the average investor, began offering the discretionary limit order in October 2020 after the SEC blessed it that August.

In suing its own regulator, Citadel Securities -- one of the top market makers on the exchange -- had asked the court to send D-Limit back to the SEC for reconsideration and reversal.

“The SEC’s determination that the DLimit order does not violate the Exchange Act by unfairly discriminating or unduly burdening competition was reasonable and supported by substantial evidence,” the court found.

Citadel Securities spokesperson David Millar said in a statement: “We look forward to continuing to engage with the SEC to ensure that the best interests of both retail and institutional investors are protected.”

IEX had no immediate comment on the court’s decision. The SEC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision comes as the SEC under Gary Gensler weighs changes to stock market rules that could directly affect high-frequency trading firms. For example, Gensler has said the agency may ban the widespread practice of payment for order flow, in which trading firms pay retail brokerages to execute their trades. The agency hasn’t released a concrete proposal for such a change.

The case is Citadel Securities LLC v. SEC, 20-1424, US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

