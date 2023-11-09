(Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities is on a hiring spree, scooping up talent from some of Wall Street’s biggest banks to expand its credit-trading unit.

The market-making giant, founded by billionaire Ken Griffin, hired credit traders, sales representatives and analysts from Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc, as part of its push into credit, according to Shyam Rajan, global head of fixed income. That includes investment-grade traders Matthew Micheli and Jimmy Stewart, both of whom were formerly with Morgan Stanley’s investment-grade credit desk and start this month.

“Our philosophy is to attract the top talent in every seat across every market we enter,” Rajan said in an interview. “That’s what makes the most compelling platform.”

The new traders will report to Sam Berberian, who became head of credit trading in October following five years at Citigroup. Vishnu Murthy, former head of US investment-grade trading at HSBC, will also be an investment-grade credit trader, when he joins in early December, according to Citadel executives. Tucker Roberts, former investment-grade desk analyst at Citi, started this month as an investment-grade credit analyst, they said.

The additions follow the hiring of Wall Street veteran Av Bhavsar, who spent 26 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where he cultivated some of the bank’s biggest hedge fund clients, persuading them to route more of their trades through the firm’s fixed-income operation. He starts at Citadel Securities in the new year as head of fixed income and cross-asset distribution, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Peng Zhao, Bloomberg News reported in September.

The slew of hires underscores Citadel Securities’ desire to go toe to toe with Wall Street as the firm devotes resources to expanding in credit market-making, a business traditionally dominated by the biggest banks. Other additions to the credit team include former Bank of America managing director Jack McKillip and David Moe, a former Morgan Stanley director, both of whom will start in credit-sales roles in January.

Known for shaking up retail stock trading in the US with its electronic platform, Citadel Securities started offering market-making for corporate debt in the US in June, focusing on investment-grade corporate bonds. It’s still planning to expand into high-yield bonds by the end of the year, after ramping up offerings in US fixed income, interest-rate swaps and Treasuries.

Citadel Securities’ fixed-income market-making is split between electronic and voice trades. The firm typically starts market-making in a new asset class with electronic offerings, then expands to so-called high-touch offerings by hiring traders and sales representatives to manage complicated or larger transactions.

