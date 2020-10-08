(Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities plans to buy the market-making unit of smaller rival IMC Financial Markets, expanding its presence at the New York Stock Exchange.

The deal would shore up Citadel’s position as the largest floor broker on the exchange, according to a statement. Terms weren’t disclosed. The Wall Street Journal reported on the preliminary agreement earlier Thursday.

Citadel, which oversees daily trading in more than 1,500 NYSE-listed securities, is among the designated market-makers responsible for ensuring that trading runs smoothly from the floor of the exchange.

