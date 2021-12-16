Citadel Tells Staff They Can Work Remotely Through End of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Citadel told staff they may work remotely through the end of the year, in response to the latest spike of Covid-19 cases across the U.S.

Ken Griffin’s hedge fund firm, among the earliest to require staff to return to the office during the pandemic, isn’t mandating that they stay away, a spokesman said Thursday in an email. The guidance also applies to his market-making operation, Citadel Securities.

Read more: ‘I Was Wrong’: Omicron Wrecks CEOs’ Plans for U.S. Office Return

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.