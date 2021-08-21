(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are seeking to redeem around $500 million of the $2 billion they put into Melvin Capital Management, Dow Jones reported Saturday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The decision comes after Melvin was hit by short bets on GameStop Corp. and other stocks, Dow Jones said.

Citadel and Point72 Asset Management invested $2.75 billion in Melvin’s hedge fund on Jan. 25. In return the two firms were given non-controlling revenue shares in Melvin for three years.

Citadel will hold on to its revenue share, DJ reported, adding that it couldn’t be determined on Friday if Citadel plans to redeem additional money later.

