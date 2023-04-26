(Bloomberg) -- A Citigroup Inc. banker has left the lender following a media report that he met with Jeffrey Epstein while working for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paul Barrett, who was head of the private capital group for North America, has exited the firm, a Citigroup spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Barrett scheduled at least five meetings with Epstein from 2014 to 2017 before he departed JPMorgan, citing documents reviewed by the paper.

“Until recently, Citi was unaware of Paul Barrett’s association with Jeffrey Epstein, which predated his employment at our firm,” a spokesperson for Citigroup said in a statement. “Mr. Barrett is no longer employed by Citi.”

Barrett — who joined Citigroup in 2019 after 18 years at JPMorgan, according to his LinkedIn profile — didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment sent to that account.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.