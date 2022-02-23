(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is calling vaccinated staff in the U.S. back to the office for at least two days a week starting the week of March 21, according to the New York-based bank’s head of human resources.

“Although Covid-19 may never fully go away, we are seeing promising developments,” Sara Wechter said in a post shared to LinkedIn, citing declining case numbers. “These factors have led Citi to decide to move ahead with return to office efforts at all our remaining U.S. locations.”

Wall Street banks for months have pushed for employees to come back to workplaces emptied by the pandemic. Citigroup Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser has championed a more-flexible approach to work.

Reuters reported the news earlier.

