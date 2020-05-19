(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat told employees they can take an extra day off this Friday after working “harder than ever” in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo to staff, Corbat acknowledged many have been juggling workloads, home-schooling children, taking care of family members or even continuing to go into the office. Citigroup said last month that roughly 80% of its employees around the world are doing their jobs remotely.

“Please take the day to relax and enjoy time with your families, and above all, please keep in mind that as important as it is to take care of our clients, we need to take care of ourselves,” Corbat said. “I hope you enjoy the day off -- you definitely deserve it.”

For employees who need to work on Friday, or if it’s part of the weekend in their country, Corbat said they can arrange with managers to find another day to take off in the coming week. That means, for example, that branch and call center staff will still be available to help customers Friday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.