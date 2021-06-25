(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. health-care investment banker Miron Lila is leaving the U.S. lender to join Chinese health-care company dMed Biopharmaceutical Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Lila will be responsible for financing and investor relations activities at Shanghai-based dMed, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He will continue to be based in Hong Kong, the people added.

He spent 13 years at Citi, most recently leading its health-care investment banking business in Asia, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously based in London.

dMed is a closely-held contract research company, providing regulatory and clinical development services to biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device firms. It was founded in 2016 by Lingshi Tan, a former Pfizer Inc. executive. Its investors include Fidelity Management & Research Co., Qiming Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital China.

In April, dMed agreed to merge with U.S.-based Clinipace Inc., another privately-held clinical contract research organization, for an undisclosed amount. The combined entity, led by Tan, will count more than 1,600 employees across 22 countries, according to a statement.

A representative for Citigroup declined to comment. A representative for dMed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

