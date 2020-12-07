(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and six senior bankers have been committed to face trial in Australia on criminal cartel charges.

The case centers on the banks’ actions following a A$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion) share sale by ANZ Bank in 2015, and how underwriters Citigroup and Deutsche Bank disposed of the roughly 25.5 million shares they had to soak up in the sale. Under Australia’s cartel laws, executives can face up to 10 years in jail if found guilty.

Criminal charges have been laid against:

Stephen Roberts, the former country head of Citi Australia

Itay Tuchman, who was head of Citi Australia’s global markets division

John McLean, a Citi executive

Michael Ormaechea, Deutsche Bank’s former Australia CEO

Michael Richardson, former head of equity capital markets at Deutsche’s Australia unit

ANZ Bank’s then group treasurer Rick Moscati

ANZ Bank and each of the executives charged are alleged to have been knowingly concerned in some or all of the alleged conduct, Australia’s competition regulator, which investigated the alleged misconduct, said in a statement Tuesday.

