(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s layoffs last month included a dismissal for Tim Evans, an oil analyst who had worked for the bank for 17 years.

Evans received notice on June 28, in which Citi cited a “reduction in force,” he said.

Citigroup declined to comment.

Evans joined the bank’s New York office in April 2006, he said. He issued regular reports about energy markets, analyzing fuel inventories, geopolitical forces and impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic, which briefly caused New York crude to crash into negative territory. During his tenure, he saw oil prices whipsaw between -$40 and $147 a barrel.

He previously spent more than a decade as an energy analyst at Thomson Financial, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Evans’s role was among the more than 1,600 positions Citigroup cut in the second quarter, with reductions mainly affecting the firm’s investment banking and trading divisions. Trading revenue was on track to plummet 20% in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said at an event last month.

Citigroup has been dismissing many of its longtime strategists as part of the cuts. The firm, for instance, in recent weeks dismantled its global team that provides commentary and analysis on foreign-exchange markets.

