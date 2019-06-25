(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is eliminating free trip insurance and price-protection guarantees for its U.S. credit-card customers.

Other perks, including car-rental and lost-baggage insurance, will be pulled from some accounts, sparking customer complaints on social media.

“Citi continuously evaluates our products to ensure that associated benefits best meet the needs of our customers,” the New York-based company said in an emailed statement, citing “sustained low usage” of the rewards being discontinued. The changes take effect Sept. 22.

Banks fought a rewards war for years as they sought to capture more of their customers’ spending. But competition has begun to plateau in recent quarters as card issuers focus more on profitability and retaining existing customers.

