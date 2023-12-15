(Bloomberg) -- Several large banks operating in Slovakia are urging Prime Minister Robert Fico to cut or scrap a 30% tax he seeks to impose on them, putting pressure on him to change an important element of a plan to cut the budget deficit.

“We are kindly asking you for thorough consideration” of the proposed levy “and its correction towards lower levels, comparable to other European eurozone countries, if not to abolish the proposal as such,” the banks said in a letter addressed to Fico and seen by Bloomberg. If adopted, the tax would “weaken the predictability of the business environment and undermine investor confidence,” potentially driving up public funding costs and deterring foreign investment, the banks said.

The letter was signed by eight lenders including Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Citigroup Inc.

The appeal to the Slovakian government comes shortly after Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky unveiled a plan to impose a 30% tax on banks operating in the country. The levy, which is estimated to generate about €340 million ($373 million) next year, is part of a larger package of measures endorsed by the government to plug a deep budget deficit.

Bank levies are growing increasingly popular across the EU as rising funding costs on the back of higher interest rates have weakened public finances while at the same time boosting bank profitability. But even though many measures have faced criticism from lobby organizations and institutions including the European Central Bank, there have been few public instances of banks from abroad teaming up to influence local tax policies.

Slovakia’s banking industry is almost entirely in foreign hands, with 94% of the assets belonging to lenders from outside the country, according to Marcel Laznia, an analyst at the Slovak Banking Association.

Spokespeople for Erste, Raiffeisen and Citi declined to comment. A representative for Fico didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More: Slovakia Hits Banks With 30% Windfall Tax to Shore Up Budget

While Slovakia isn’t alone in planning a special bank tax, a rate of 30% would be high compared to other proposals. Spain last year unveiled a plan to impose a levy of 4.8%, while Estonia said it’s lifting the tax rate for banks by 4 percentage points to 18%.

“We recognize that current economic situation of Slovakia is challenging and we understand the needs of state budget and debt consolidation,” the banks said in the letter to Fico. “At the same time, we are strongly concerned about the way in which the consolidation measures are being applied.”

Slovakia’s bank tax is designed to decrease by five percentage points each year and fall to 15% in 2027. It would come on top of the regular corporate tax rate, subjecting banks in the country to a total rate of 45% next year, according to the finance minister.

Several other governments have previously been forced to change their tax plans when they met with fierce opposition. Sweden essentially rejected a proposal altogether that got put forward by an opposition party while Italy introduced an option for lenders to avoid paying the tax if they set aside a higher amount of capital instead.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.