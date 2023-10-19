(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. fired an employee who posted an antisemitic comment on her personal social media page.

The company had said earlier Thursday that it was investigating the matter after the employee’s post was screenshotted and posted on the social media website X by the non-partisan group Stop Antisemitism.

“We terminated the employment of the person who posted the revolting antisemitic comment on social media,” Citigroup said in a statement. “We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate it in our bank.”

Authorities have reported seeing an increase in threats targeting Jewish and Muslim institutions in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. The conflict has resulted in the loss of thousands of Israeli and Palestinian lives.

Even before the conflict, antisemitic episodes in the US reached a four-decade high in 2022, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Citigroup says it has the largest presence of any foreign financial institution in Israel, offering both corporate and investment banking as well as wealth management. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said on a conference call last week that some staffers had been called to serve in combat.

