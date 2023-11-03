(Bloomberg) -- Ed Morse, known for his bearish calls on the oil market as the head of Citigroup Inc.’s commodities research, is departing the bank after 12 years.

Max Layton, who joined the bank in 2017, will replace him, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. It was not immediately clear what Morse, 81, would be doing next.

Morse’s surprise departure comes less than three months after Jeff Currie, the prominent commodities analyst famed for his often bullish pronouncements, left Goldman Sachs Group Inc. For many, the pair represented the quintessential bull and bear of the oil market, offering opposing and, at-times, controversial forecasts through decades of landmark events including the 2008 financial crisis, the US shale boom and negative US oil in 2020.

In recent years, Morse has proven something of a contrarian amid a growing chorus of bullish market voices. Through this year, he warned that China demand would be slow to return from pandemic restrictions and that crude supplies would be more ample than many expected. He advised investors to short crude about a month before oil futures shot to the highest in a year. Last month, he challenged 2024 oil-balance estimates by the world’s top three forecasters — the International Energy Agency, the Energy Information Agency and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

But he’s also been proven right at pivotal moments. As the chief energy economist at Lehman Brothers in 2008, Morse correctly predicted that oil’s precipitous rally would soon falter.

“His excellent insights into the commodities’ markets — especially the energy sector, sustainability, and analysis of geopolitical events based on unique perspective — has continued to enhance investment decisions with our client franchise,” Lucy Baldwin, global head of markets research, and Rob Rowe, the bank’s head of Americas research, said in the memo announcing his departure.

In 2018, Morse was named by Petroleum Economist in its inaugural “Global Energy Elite” issue as among the 10 most prominent individuals in energy banking and finance, according to his corporate biography. Morse has been covering energy policy and commodities since the 1970s, and has served as managing director of commodity research at Credit Suisse, and was a managing director at Louis Capital Markets before that.

