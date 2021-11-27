17h ago
Citi Hires Analyst James Hardiman, He Says on LinkedIn, Twitter
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- James Hardiman has joined Citigroup Inc. this month as a director covering analysis of the leisure and travel sectors, according to posts on his LinkedIn profile and on Twitter.
- Hardiman was previously managing director at Wedbush Securities Inc., joining from Longbow Research in 2014
- Wedbush Securities said it is dropping coverage of a number of leisure and travel stocks due to the departure of an analyst, according to a statement released on Friday
- A call to Citi’s media department in London outside normal business hours wasn’t answered and Hardiman didn’t immediately respond to a message sent via LinkedIn
