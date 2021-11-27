(Bloomberg) -- James Hardiman has joined Citigroup Inc. this month as a director covering analysis of the leisure and travel sectors, according to posts on his LinkedIn profile and on Twitter.

Hardiman was previously managing director at Wedbush Securities Inc., joining from Longbow Research in 2014

Wedbush Securities said it is dropping coverage of a number of leisure and travel stocks due to the departure of an analyst, according to a statement released on Friday

A call to Citi’s media department in London outside normal business hours wasn’t answered and Hardiman didn’t immediately respond to a message sent via LinkedIn

