(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. hired Barclays Plc’s Tyler Miller as global co-head of power, utilities and renewables investment banking.

Miller will be based in New York when he joins Citigroup in February, the lender said in a memo to staff this week.

Citigroup and its rivals have been rushing to offer advice and other investment-banking products to companies looking to move away from carbon.

“He will work closely with our energy, chemicals and clean-energy transition bankers to ensure that we are providing our clients the best advice on financial and strategic matters, including the transition toward low- and zero-carbon solutions,” Steve Trauber and Sandip Sen, who oversee Citigroup’s natural resources and clean energy transition group, said in the memo.

Miller previously spent 13 years at Barclays after stints at Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch. He will lead the power, utilities and renewables investment-banking franchise alongside Philip ten Bosch, according to the memo.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.