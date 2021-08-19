(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is beefing up its Brazil investment-banking and equity sales and trading teams as dealmaking booms in Latin America’s biggest economy.

Fabio Gheilerman, head of Citigroup’s Latin America equities sales and trading, will move to Sao Paulo from New York, and merger-and-acquisition banker Daniel Coradi joined from Bank of America Corp. Citi also hired Claudia Guimaraes from Banco Bradesco SA for its investment-banking team.

“We are still in search of talent, and will keep growing in a steady way,” Eduardo Miras, head of Brazil investment banking for New York-based Citigroup, said in an interview.

Dealmaking is at a record high in Brazil this year as interest rates below inflation persuade investors to seek out higher-risk assets. Equity sales increased almost 60%, to 125.7 billion reais ($23.5 billion), while local bond issuance more than doubled, to 126.4 billion reais, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Capital-markets activity is fueling M&A, which almost quadrupled to $59.9 billion.

“We are gaining market share,” Miras said, adding that the bank coordinated four of this year’s six equity offerings from Latin American special purpose acquisition companies.

Citi was also one of the coordinators for the biggest initial public equity offering in Brazil this year, a 6.9 billion-real deal from biofuel firm Raizen SA, a joint-venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Cosan SA. It also participated in the biggest additional share sale in Brazilian markets, an 11.4 billion-real deal by Petrobras Distribuidora SA.

Industrywide, total investment-banking fee revenue this year more than doubled from the same period of 2020, to $933.8 million, according to the London-based research firm Dealogic.

Since Miras joined Citi from Morgan Stanley four years ago, the investment-banking team has doubled to about 30 people, he said. That included internal moves: Tobias Stingelin, a senior research director, recently relocated to work with Miras covering the consumer, retail and education sectors.

“We are going to increase our balance-sheet exposure, trying to work on deals that can help us transform the Brazilian economy,” Miras said.

