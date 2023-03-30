(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. hired Greg Dalle from Credit Suisse Group AG as co-head of industrials for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as dealmakers from the rescued Swiss lender search for new roles.

Dalle will join Jean-Baptiste Petard and Hubert Rybicki in running the operation, which is part of the banking, capital-markets and advisory division, Citigroup said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He has more than two decades of experience, including his most recent role as global co-head of diversified industrials at Credit Suisse, where he spent his entire career, according to the memo.

In his new role, Dalle will focus on large-cap diversified industrials and industrial technology clients. That operation “represents a significant proportion of the overall wallet, and is an important opportunity for us to continue to grow our client business,” New York-based Citigroup said in the memo. He will be reuniting with his former Credit Suisse colleague Jens Welter, who joined Citigroup last year as co-head of European investment banking.

UBS Group AG agreed to acquire Credit Suisse earlier this month in a deal brokered by the Swiss government. There have since been several high-level departures from Credit Suisse, including two senior consumer bankers and equity capital markets advisers, as its new owner sets about downsizing the investment bank.

Representatives for Citigroup and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

