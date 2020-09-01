(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired Deutsche Bank AG’s head of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as a senior banker.

Robin Rousseau will become vice chairman of EMEA investment banking at Citigroup, focusing on France, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He will be based in Paris and report to Philip Drury, Citigroup’s head of EMEA banking, capital markets and advisory.

Rousseau worked for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley before joining Deutsche Bank. A spokeswoman for Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo.

Citigroup has advised on deals worth $141 billion announced in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That includes two of the largest transactions in Europe this year: Citigroup advised Sunrise Communications AG on its sale to Liberty Global Plc for 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion) and Adevinta ASA on its $9.2 billion purchase of EBay Inc.’s online classifieds business.

As a result of Rousseau’s departure, Deutsche Bank has named Patrick Frowein and Berthold Fuerst, co-heads of EMEA investment banking coverage, as interim leaders of its advisory business in the region, according to a separate memo from the German lender. A representative for Deutsche Bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

