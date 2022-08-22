(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Pucher is joining Citigroup Inc.’s health-care investment banking group after the digital-health company he ran was sold this month, according to an internal memo.

Pucher will become a managing director and head of West region health care at Citigroup after serving as chief executive officer of Dascena Inc. since 2021, the memo showed. Backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, Dascena was acquired by CirrusDx, according to Dascena’s website.

A representative for Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo.

Prior to Dascena, Pucher was chief corporate development officer at cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. He also spent a decade as a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. covering biopharma and medical technology companies.

At Citigroup, Pucher will be based in San Francisco reporting to Chuck Adams, global head of health-care, consumer and retail investment banking.

Health care is among the busiest sectors for mergers and acquisitions and Citigroup is making a big push to win more mandates in the space.

