(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired Barrett Frankel from Barclays Plc as co-head of consumer investment banking in North America, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Frankel will be based in New York and will partner with Awais Kharal, who’s been leading the group for the past two years, according to the memo from Clayton Hale, Citi’s global head of consumer and retail for its banking, capital markets and advisory group.

Before joining Barclays in 2020, Frankel worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. for two decades.

“Barrett brings a wealth of experience and key relationships across the Consumer sector and has led advisory and capital raise transactions for many of the largest global Consumer companies including Mars, Mondelez, General Mills, Kraft Heinz and Hershey,” Hale said.

Representatives for Citi and Barclays declined to comment.

