(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc hired former HSBC Holdings Plc banker Matthew Hung to be its head of corporate banking for Hong Kong.

Hung replaces Joy Cheng, who was appointed head of Citi Commercial Bank for Hong Kong in February, according to an emailed statement. Hung was HSBC’s head of corporate coverage for Hong Kong.

His coverage will include local corporates, public sector organizations, financial institutions and multinationals. He starts Aug. 19.

Hung will report to Kaleem Rizvi, head of corporate bank for Japan, North Asia and Australia, and Aveline San, Hong Kong and Macau CEO and head of banking. Hung will also join the Hong Kong Executive Committee.

“Matthew has led teams covering clients in mainland China and more broadly across the Greater Bay Area,” said San. “His experience and client connectivity will further support our growth plans in the GBA.”

A Citigroup spokesman said Hong Kong is one of the bank’s largest markets for its corporate bank, where it supports hundreds of local corporates and multinationals.

“His track record of working on various strategic advisory and financing transactions for blue chip companies, along with his strong client relationships, will be a great addition to Citi’s leading corporate banking franchise,” said Rizvi.

