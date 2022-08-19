10h ago
Citi Hires JPMorgan Fintech Investment Banker Matthew Harlow
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired Matthew Harlow from JPMorgan Chase & Co. for fintech dealmaking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.
Harlow will be based in New York and focus on capital markets technology and market structure, the memo said.
A representative for Citi confirmed the move. A JPMorgan representative declined to comment.
Harlow spent 11 years at JPMorgan in the financial institutions group. Before he joined the bank, he worked in forensic and litigation consulting.
