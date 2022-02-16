(Bloomberg) -- As it prepares to exit its retail-banking business in Mexico, Citigroup Inc. is taking on a task more often handled by museum curators or owners of art galleries: cataloging a collection of 4,000 paintings, textiles and historic buildings to be included in the transaction.

The massive collection, which will be part of the sale, includes 700 pieces that are considered of national importance, including one by famed artist Frida Kahlo and a dozen by her partner Diego Rivera. Together, the vast trove held by the financial firm, known locally as Banamex, is considered one of the world’s best private collections of Mexican art.

“Fortunately for Banamex, all the owners have appreciated that and recognized that and sold that as part of the essence of the bank,” Alberto Gomez, Banamex’s director of economic studies and communication, said in an interview. “All of them have procured and increased all this heritage and, in the case of Citi in the last 20 years, it has been quite remarkable.”

Those holdings, coupled with Citigroup’s exit plans, have put Mexico’s art world and government officials on edge, with many insisting the collection remain in the country. The New York-based bank has vowed that will be the case, partly because the artwork is protected by Mexico’s strict cultural-property laws.

The company said last month it will end its consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations in Mexico, where it has its largest branch network in the world, as part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s continued push to simplify the bank. A sale would mark the fifth time Banamex will change hands during its 138-year history.

Given that the collection will be included in the disposition, teams of art historians will need to catalog and prepare the pieces for their new owners. Citigroup declined to comment on the value of the artwork.

“We’re talking about buildings and art collections of the best painters of Mexico and of the world,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a press briefing last month. “It’s cultural patrimony, and we’re looking for it to stay in our country.”

Under Mexico’s cultural-property laws, the works of many of the top artists of the 1800s and 1900s are considered historical or artistic monuments. Once a piece of art is deemed a monument, it cannot be taken out of the country without prior approval from the Mexican government -- and, even then, it can leave only temporarily.

Citigroup and many other banks around the world have long maintained massive art collections. During the pandemic, while many museums faced budget cuts and were forced to scale back programming amid Covid-19 shutdowns, banks and other large corporations have continued to collect, lend and exhibit art.

Citigroup has been no exception. Currently, the bank has an exhibit commemorating 200 years of Mexico’s independence inside the Palacio de Cultura, an 18th century building in Mexico City’s historic center. The structure is itself part of the bank’s art collection. About 120 of the best pieces from the bank’s collection are on display.

Included in the collection is Kahlo’s “Fruits of the Earth” from 1938, which features corn, prickly pears and other local produce, and is one of the artist’s largest-ever still lifes. Also among the artwork is Rivera’s “May Day Procession in Moscow,” a colorful 1956 piece painted in the Social Realist style.

Citigroup first acquired the collection in 2001, when it agreed to pay $12.5 billion for what was known at the time as Grupo Financiero Banamex-Accival, then Mexico’s second-largest bank. It has since added dozens of pieces of art to the collection.

Over the years, Citigroup has worked with the Mexican government to lend pieces from its collection to museums including the Prado in Madrid, the Louvre in Paris, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Some works have also temporarily hung in the bank’s headquarters in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

