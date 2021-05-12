(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. lost another round in its legal fight to reclaim more than half a billion dollars it accidentally sent to a group of Revlon Inc. lenders last summer, as a judge declined to put a freeze on the money while the bank pursues an appeal.

However, the parties in the case agreed to keep the funds on hold while Citi decides whether to seek an injunction from the appeals court freezing the money while it challenges the decision.

