(Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of Wall Street banks are wagering that the Federal Reserve will hike rates at a faster-than-expected pace, with Citigroup Inc. joining Morgan Stanley in backing trades that will profit if the central bank does just that.

Spreads on eurodollar futures -- which closely track the expected path of the Fed’s key policy rate -- are a popular method used to position for trades on the central bank’s expected path.

On Wednesday, Citigroup analysts recommended a June 2022-June 2025 eurodollar steepener, a trade that would profit if additional rate-hike premium is priced into that part of the yield curve. Those at Morgan Stanley are currently backing a similar trade, but targeting a steeper spread between the September 2022 and December 2023 contracts.

Swaps market pricing shows that 18 basis points, or around 75% of a typical rate hike, is currently priced into the June Fed meeting. From that point, however, there is only around 150 basis points -- or six additional hikes -- priced by the end of 2025.

Citigroup analysts said that is too shallow a path. So the bank initiated a June 2022-June 2025 steepener trade at a price of 140 basis points, targeting the spread will reach as much as 240 basis points.

“We think that as lift-off gets under way, the slope is likely to increase as some of the uncertainties around the global economy, such as supply-chain bottlenecks, start dissipating,” says Citigroup strategist Jabaz Mathai in a report.

