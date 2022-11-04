(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd. plans to borrow as much as $3 billion over a 10-year period to shake up its balance sheet with a diversified portfolio of financial products.

The program will include issuances of bonds, notes in dollars and euros and other currencies, if required, and with varying maturities -- so long as they don’t exceed $3 billion, said Alain Law Min, chief executive officer of the Port Louis-based lender. It adds to a prior successful fund raising of $800 million in 2019, fully repaid, and $1 billion last year.

“This aims to further support the business momentum of our international loan book expansion, diversifying our long-term dollar funding and contributing in enhancing the visibility of MCB and the jurisdiction on international debt capital markets,” he said in an emailed response to questions.

The initiative was established last week on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange. Appointed dealers are Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and SMBC Nikko Secutiries Inc.

“We have witnessed extreme volatility in the debt capital market in the past few months and are hoping to see some improvements and some stabilization, which would allow us to plan issuances accordingly,” Law Min said. “The first tranche may be expected for the third or fourth quarter of the financial year 2023.”

MCB, Mauritius’ biggest lender by market share, is owned by MCB Group.

