(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has appointed Hamza Girach and Rizwan Shaikh to lead coverage of emerging markets at its investment bank in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Girach and Shaikh will become co-heads of emerging markets, EMEA, within Citigroup’s banking, capital markets and advisory division, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

The two dealmakers have worked at Citigroup for roughly two decades. Girach was most recently Middle East investment banking head, while Shaikh ran corporate banking in EMEA emerging markets.

As part of the leadership changes, Citigroup has also appointed Miguel Azevedo as chairman of emerging markets EMEA investment banking, the memo shows. Azevedo joined Citigroup 12 years ago. He covered Portugal and Africa before taking charge of investment banking in the Middle East and Africa, excluding South Africa.

