(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has appointed a 20-year veteran of the bank Mark Woodruff as head of Australia and New Zealand, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Woodruff, who will also become Citi Australia CEO, replaces Marc Luet, who recently became the firm’s Japan CEO. Woodruff will report to the bank’s head of the North East Asia cluster, Tim Monger, according to the statement.

Woodruff joined the firm in New York in 2002, according to the bank. Previously he led investor sales and was most recently head of markets in the region, a role Citi will begin recruiting to fill, it said.

