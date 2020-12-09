(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s effort to reclaim more than $500 million it says it accidentally sent to a group of Revlon Inc. lenders went before a federal judge on Wednesday morning, after an official of the bank told the court he was “shocked” to discover the error.

“My first reaction was reflected in a 9:51 a.m. chat to Mr. Raj,” Vincent Fratta, who served as “approver” of the transfer, said in a declaration filed in court, referring to a contractor in India who’d been the “checker” on the payments.

“‘Oh my,’” Fratta said in the chat to Raj, which was entered into evidence. He asked Raj a number of questions: “Did we have proof that the wires went to the specific lender identified in his email? Did it go to all lenders? How much was the overpayment?”

The bank says it accidentally sent $900 million to creditors of the struggling cosmetics giant on Aug. 11 while trying to make a periodic interest payment -- including some creditors that had been locked in a battle with Revlon over the restructuring of its debt. Citigroup has been able to recover about $390 million.

Fratta said his intention was to transfer to Revlon lenders interest payments of about $8 million and to reflect a “non-cash transfer” of nearly $900 million to an internal account maintained by Citi.

Embarrassing Error

The trial is expected to shine a spotlight on an embarrassing error that forced Citi to explain its mistake to federal regulators and tighten its internal controls. The case is being closely followed on Wall Street, especially in the syndicated loan industry. A trade group has argued that a win for the creditors could expose banks that facilitate wire transfers and serve as administrative agents to unnecessary risk.Citi sued 10 firms that manage assets for the Revlon creditors, including Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management, which have refused to return the funds their clients received. The firms say the transfers were the exact amount owed to their clients under a 2016 loan to the cosmetics company and they should be allowed to keep the money.

The trial is being held entirely by videoconference, without a jury, before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan. It’s expected to last about four days and feature testimony from Citigroup employees who were involved in making the transfers and representatives of the asset managers who have refused to return the payments.The creditors have argued that they should be able to keep the money as “discharge for value” under a 1991 New York court ruling that says a creditor can keep money transferred in error under certain circumstances. Citigroup has said the creditors knew the transfers were a mistake, ridiculed the bank for making it and ordered trustees and custodians to ignore the repayment requests.

The case is Citibank NA v. Brigade Capital Management, 20-cv-6539, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

