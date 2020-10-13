Citi posts biggest quarterly profit of pandemic

Citigroup Inc. shares declined after the bank reported a jump in costs and warned it now expects a slower economic recovery.

A regulatory penalty helped drive operating expenses to their highest level in more than three years, and Chief Executive Office Mike Corbat said addressing the regulatory concerns won’t be “quick or easy.” And the bank is now forecasting higher unemployment and a smaller recovery in gross domestic product for 2021 than it did three months ago.

Those outlooks overwhelmed profit that topped analysts’ estimates as the bank expressed more confidence in the resilience of its loan book. The firm set aside about US$1.5 billion less for bad loans in the third quarter than what analysts had estimated.

Citigroup shares declined 3.4 per cent to US$44.30 at 10:24 a.m. in New York trading. They’ve fallen 45 per cent this year.

Total costs were elevated by a US$400 million fine announced this month by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for the bank’s failure to fix longtime deficiencies in infrastructure and controls. The bank also entered into two consent orders with regulators that will require years of spending to overhaul its systems.

“This won’t be a quick or easy fix,” Corbat said on a conference call with analysts. “In hindsight, we should have done this faster and prevented it from coming to this.”

The bank is now forecasting that unemployment will be at 6.4 per cent at the end of next year, compared with its previous estimate of 5.9 per cent, and believes gross domestic product is likely to grow only 3.3 per cent next year, versus the 5.5 per cent the bank previously expected.

Meanwhile, traders focusing on fixed income, currencies and commodities posted their best third quarter in eight years. While the trading boon came from a surge in client activity that’s helped Wall Street banks throughout the pandemic, Citigroup’s provisions for loan losses marked a shift.

After setting aside almost US$15 billion in the year’s first half for problem loans, the firm stockpiled only US$2.26 billion in the third quarter -- nearly returning to the year-earlier level. The bank’s bond traders boosted revenue 18 per cent from a year earlier to US$3.79 billion, while its stock traders saw a 15 per cent increase to US$875 million -- in both cases surpassing analysts’ estimates.

The company had offered relatively little guidance on loan provisions, leaving analysts guessing far too high. At an investor conference in September, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason predicted “an additional increase in reserves, albeit meaningfully lower” than earlier this year.

Costs Elevated

The sanction by the OCC -- which some analysts anticipated would be booked later -- contributed to a 5 per cent jump in expenses to US$11 billion in the third quarter.

“We are committed to thoroughly addressing the issues contained in the consent orders,” Corbat said in a statement. “These investments will not only further enhance our safety and soundness, they will result in a digital infrastructure that will improve our ability to serve our clients and customers and make us more competitive.”

The consent orders won’t stop Citigroup from continuing to seek ways to expand its branch network in the U.S. The bank has been reviewing its massive card business to find locations where clusters of existing customers might be receptive to bringing more of their business to Citigroup were there a branch nearby.

“That remains part of the strategy,” Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a conference call with journalists. “There’s nothing in the consent orders that prohibits us from growing with our clients.”

The firm’s early efforts to expand its retail-banking business seem to be working: Deposits in the third quarter surged 16 per cent to US$320 billion. In North America, where the bank has been building out its digital-banking capabilities, the improvement was even greater, with deposits climbing 19 per cent.

Earlier Tuesday morning, competitor JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a surprise increase in earnings, fueled by a 30 per cent jump in markets revenue. The biggest U.S. bank also defied expectations by cutting its reserve for loan losses by US$569 million, after adding US$20 billion to the allowance in the first half.

Other key figures from Citigroup’s results: