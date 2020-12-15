(Bloomberg) -- One of the recipients of Citigroup Inc.’s $900 million error said it’s standard practice to look into fund transfers made without notice and return the money if it was sent in error.

John Vaughan, a senior loan operations associate at Symphony Asset Management, said under questioning by a lawyer for Citibank that he had seen money sent by mistake to his firm or to counterparties before.

“We would review the wire, confirm it was a mistake” and, if “money was not owed, we would send it back,” Vaughan testified on Tuesday at a trial over Citibank’s lawsuit to recover half a billion dollars from his firm and others. Asked whether mistaken interest payments were common, he said, “Yes.”

Symphony is one of 10 asset managers Citibank has sued to recover $508 million of an erroneous payment it made to the firms in August on a loan to Revlon Inc. held by their clients. The bank has recovered about $390 million of the $900 million it wired in a botched interest payment that ended up including the full principal -- the biggest banking error in recent memory.

At the heart of the trial, now in its fifth day, is whether the recipients of the errant Aug. 11 payment knew it was a mistake.

The bank, which was acting as administrative agent on the Revlon loan and made the payment out of its own pocket, argues that the lenders must return the money since it was clearly sent in error and isn’t theirs to keep. The defendants say the transfers were the exact amount owed their clients under a 2016 loan to the struggling cosmetics company and that nothing about the payment led them to think it was a mistake.

Once an interest payment or full payment is made, a notice is sent, Vaughan testified on Tuesday. But Symphony received the money without a notice from the bank or from Revlon and began taking steps to process the payment, he said.

“We wanted to make sure it was applied,” Vaughan said.

The trial is being held by videoconference without a jury before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan, who will determine the outcome. Among the other defendants are Brigade Capital Management and HPS Investment Partners.

The case is Citibank NA v. Brigade Capital Management, 20-cv-6539, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

