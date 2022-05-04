(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. raised its quarterly growth forecast for Hong Kong citing an easing of virus restrictions, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd downgraded its full-year projection on supply chain snags and concerns about the labor force.

Citi economists now expect Hong Kong to expand 2.4% in the second quarter from an earlier estimate of 0.3% as the Asian financial hub sped up measures to re-open.

A first-quarter contraction of 4% in gross domestic product from a year prior was likely the “trough for economic growth this year, barring another infection wave,” Citi economist Adrienne Lui said in a note Wednesday.

A faster-than-expected decline in infections and a decision to relax some Covid-related restrictions quicker than originally intended spurred the revision in year-on-year growth for the second quarter.

Citi maintained its full-year GDP growth forecast at 2.2%, the low end of the government’s estimate of up to 3.5%, saying a “genuine” recovery “depends ultimately on the resumption of quarantine-free travel” between Hong Kong and China.

DBS, meanwhile, downgraded its full-year GDP forecast for Hong Kong to 1.7% from 2.4%, citing global supply chain disruptions, the “dwindling pace” of the labor force and rising interest rates that will hamper investment recovery.

“The severe lockdown in mainland China will negatively impact re-export in the months ahead,” DBS economist Samuel Tse wrote in a Wednesday note. He also cited a shrinking labor force, adding that higher-skilled workers in financing and professional business services “will dampen the long-term competitiveness of the regional financial center.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.