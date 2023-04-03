(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Ed Morse, the global head of commodities research, said the oil market would need a lot more uncertainty over supplies before prices could reach $100 a barrel.

“There is a scenario for $100 a barrel oil. But I don’t think we’re anywhere near that yet,” Morse said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

His comments come as Sunday’s surprise OPEC+ production cuts prompted some analysts to revive calls for $100 oil. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecast for Brent crude in 2024 to $100 a barrel from $97 after the supply cut and amid positive momentum for global demand. Brent rallied more than 8% on Monday to as high as $86.44.

Citi’s Morse said that “significantly more” oil would need to be taken out of the market before prices would rally to $100, and that the supply disruption would need to take place in a situation with more uncertainty.

