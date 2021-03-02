(Bloomberg) -- Christopher Laskowski, head of Hong Kong corporate and investment banking at Citigroup Inc., is leaving after 23 years at the U.S. bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Laskowski, who also heads Citigroup’s Asia global asset managers with a focus on private equity and sovereign wealth funds, recently resigned, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. A Hong Kong-based spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

He joined Citigroup in New York in 1997 and held various positions at the bank, including chief operating officer for Asia Pacific corporate and investment bank. Laskowski also spent a decade covering financial institutional clients and companies in the private equity industry, according to his Linked profile.

Citigroup ranked 7th in arranging stock sales last year in Asia-Pacific, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm’s bonus pool in the region rose 3%, on average, lagging behind double-digit increases at Wall Street rivals such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., people familiar said in January.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.