(Bloomberg) -- The relationship between the once-bankrupt Jefferson County, Alabama, and Citigroup Inc.’s distressed-cities specialist David Brownstein spanned more than a decade. It was so strong that, even as the bank’s public finance business was publicly on the chopping block, his team was able to score the lead manager slot on a $2.5 billion mega-deal.

Then, a week ago, on the same day bond documents for the transaction published, bank executives announced the department would be axed.

Jefferson County officials moved quickly. By Tuesday, a county bond resolution had been redrafted to remove Citigroup from the syndicate and name Raymond James Financial Inc. as the sale’s bookrunner. At a meeting this morning, they made the switch official.

“Citi is not included in the resolution as a proposed member of the underwriting syndicate,” said Theo Lawson, county attorney, in an emailed statement on Thursday. “This decision was based on Citi’s announcement of its intention to exit the municipal market in the first quarter of 2024.”

The saga is a reminder of the adeptness of bankers at Citigroup, who have cultivated longstanding relationships with US municipalities. Brownstein, a 29-year veteran of the bank, is a fixer of sorts in the muni market, having worked on its most notorious bankruptcies. In addition to guiding Jefferson County, he was a lead banker for Puerto Rico’s restructuring and worked with Detroit following its financial collapse.

Brownstein referred Bloomberg to a spokesperson for the bank. A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment.

“We have had some really great partners on this transaction, including Citi and Stifel, and we appreciate being able to work with them in a collegial manner leading up to this point,” said Matt Adams, a Birmingham, Alabama-based managing director for Raymond James, in a statement.

Alabama to Puerto Rico

Citigroup earned $78 million working as financial adviser on Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy and related restructurings from May 2017 through May 2023, according to court documents. The bank continues to work on the island’s electric utility’s bankruptcy even after its contract with the financial oversight board — which is managing the utility’s workout — expired at the end of June.

Brownstein has become enmeshed in the island through that work. He even helped fly more than 1,000 stray dogs from Puerto Rico to mainland shelters to be adopted, according to a 2016 Wall Street Journal article.

Such experience and relationships are invaluable in the closely-knit muni market, where governments raise money to finance the lion’s share of US infrastructure. In the wake of Citi’s decision, rival bankers didn’t cheer their retreat even though it will surely bring them more dealflow. Instead, they lamented the loss of a titan within the niche corner of investment banking.

Former employees who spoke with Bloomberg under the condition of anonymity are angry about the bank’s decision to exit the market and think leadership could regret the decision. High interest rates won’t crimp sales in the municipal-bond market forever, and many strategists are expecting a pickup in business next year.

For Citigroup, one of its last muni deals priced last week. It’s a classic municipal bond transaction — a highly-rated, $56 million deal that’s financing a police station in Rialto, California.

Those are the types of deals that Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser two weeks ago touted to Congress. “We also lend our robust balance sheets to fund transformational projects,” she told a Senate committee Dec. 6. “Last year alone, Citi worked with state and local governments to raise or refinance nearly $31 billion in infrastructure investment in the US.”

