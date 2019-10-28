(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s chief global political analyst, Tina Fordham, will leave the bank at the end of the year, according to an internal memo.

Fordham specialized in political analysis for Citi’s research division. Her work gained prominence in recent years as Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidency increased investors’ attention on political risk.

“As one of the first political analysts to work in financial markets, Tina has been instrumental in differentiating Citi’s thought leadership,” Andrew Pitt, global head of research at Citigroup, said in the memo. Fordham is leaving to pursue a new career opportunity, Pitt said, without elaborating.

Fordham worked at Citigroup for almost 17 years, with stints in sales and trading, global banking and the company’s private bank before joining research in 2011, according to the memo. In addition to political analysis, Fordham led coverage of gender and socioeconomic issues. In 2016, the United Nations named Fordham to its first High-Level Panel for Women’s Economic Empowerment.

