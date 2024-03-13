(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s top investment banker in Japan expects merger business in the country to double in the near future, adding to growing optimism among Wall Street banks after watching the nation’s share of dealflow stagnate for decades.

Business sentiment is rising in Japan, and companies have excess cash that shareholders and the government want them to put to work, said Masuo Fukuda, head of investment banking at the US firm in Tokyo.

“It could happen in the next couple of years,” he said, referring to the expected uptick in dealmaking. “Everybody is at full capacity at the moment.”

The veteran banker, who rejoined Citi two years ago, said the US lender cut investment banker headcount in Tokyo last year along with rivals. He declined to specify how many roles were eliminated. Over the last decade or so, Japan’s share of global fees across the industry hasn’t grown, he said, though business began picking up around the fourth quarter.

The volume of mergers and acquisitions linked to the country has grown 34% so far this year from the same period in 2023 to $32.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That marks a dramatic contrast to markets like Hong Kong and China, where deals have slumped. Fukuda joins senior dealmakers at Bank of America Corp. to Nomura Holdings Inc. pointing to the improving trend.

More broadly, Japan’s stock market is attracting inflows from abroad, he added.

“For the first time in 30 years, we feel good,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser visited Tokyo in January and attended client meetings with Fukuda, he said. The investment banker sees room for the bank to expand among technology clients in Japan, which jives with the bank’s broader global focus on that sector along with media, telecoms and healthcare.

Fraser has initiated what’s billed as the largest restructuring of Citigroup in decades, designed to propel the firm from a banking underdog to one competitive with its more profitable peers. The bank has said it would cut 20,000 roles in its bid to boost returns. In Japan, the number of regular employees was around 1,400 at the start of 2023, and is still around that level, a spokesperson for the lender said.

The US firm last year won an advisory role for Nippon Steel Corp.’s planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp. in a roughly $14 billion deal. That helped lift the company to 11th place in the Bloomberg league table for Japan-related merger advisory deal-making from the previous year’s 13th.

Still, Citi is aiming to go higher than that. Fukuda wants to consistently be in the top five for transactions across mergers, equity and debt capital markets, he said.

Fukuda, who joined the bank from Evercore Inc., said he has redoubled efforts to strengthen ties with local clients.

“I feel the size of the team looks small relative to the opportunities we have,” he said.

